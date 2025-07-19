Fountainhead AM LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 7,790,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.