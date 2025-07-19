Fountainhead AM LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.56. 44,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

