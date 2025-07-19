Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 1,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

