First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

WCMI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 144,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,667. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $328.02 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

