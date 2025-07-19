First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 106.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,752,000 after buying an additional 369,005 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,646,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after buying an additional 140,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.16 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

