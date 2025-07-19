First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In other news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 109.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

