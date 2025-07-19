Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 3,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

