FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $435.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

