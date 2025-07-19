FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after buying an additional 384,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Garmin by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after buying an additional 247,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.94. 807,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,727. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.71 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.62.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

