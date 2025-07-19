FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $4.50 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,378.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

