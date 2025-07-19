FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,673,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,290,274. The stock has a market cap of $362.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.48, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

