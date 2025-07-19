ETF Store Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after acquiring an additional 297,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,092,000 after acquiring an additional 170,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,964,000 after acquiring an additional 131,265 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 500,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

