ETF Store Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

