ETF Store Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 13,157,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,255,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

