Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Stock Up 2.1%

ETR stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

