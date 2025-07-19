Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Cut to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ELV has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $276.41 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.