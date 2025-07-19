Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

