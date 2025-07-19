Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – July 16th

Tesla, Baidu, QuantumScape, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicles or the components and infrastructure that support them. This includes automakers like Tesla and NIO, battery producers, parts suppliers, and charging-network operators. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing market for clean, battery-powered transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.21. 62,990,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,096,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. 9,743,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 54,637,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,362,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,951,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

