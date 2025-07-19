Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,680 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $290.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $293.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

