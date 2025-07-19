Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.62 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crown Castle by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,224,000 after buying an additional 920,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $105.19 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

