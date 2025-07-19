EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 239.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 140.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.90. EchoStar Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

