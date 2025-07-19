Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 112,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 276,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

