Denali Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,302,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

