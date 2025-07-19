Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.08 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.