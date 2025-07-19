Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.08 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
