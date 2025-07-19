Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

