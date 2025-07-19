D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jones Trading upgraded VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VolitionRx by 42.8% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

