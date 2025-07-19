Cwm LLC Sells 26,860 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3%

BEN stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

