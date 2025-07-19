Cwm LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

