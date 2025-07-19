Cwm LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 590.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SF stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

