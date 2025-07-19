Cwm LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.94.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $272.60 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.