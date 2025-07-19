Cwm LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.84% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS DMAR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

