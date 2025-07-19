Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.53. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.