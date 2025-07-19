Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

