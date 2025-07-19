Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 183 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.