Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,553 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

