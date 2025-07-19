Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $310.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

