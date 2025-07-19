Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – July 16th

Robinhood Markets, BTCS, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and ZenaTech are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around digital currencies and blockchain technology—this includes crypto exchanges, miners, wallet providers or firms holding significant digital-asset reserves. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market without owning tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,484,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,488,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,533,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.15. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,736. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,740,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.40.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,089,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.45.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 2,021,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,678. ZenaTech has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

