Critical Review: Sumitomo Chemcl (SOMMY) versus The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemcl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemcl 1.44% 3.31% 1.01% Sumitomo Chemcl Competitors -39.57% 3.09% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo Chemcl has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemcl’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemcl pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sumitomo Chemcl pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 92.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemcl $17.12 billion $254.70 million 16.51 Sumitomo Chemcl Competitors $10.60 billion $484.74 million 6.50

This table compares Sumitomo Chemcl and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sumitomo Chemcl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sumitomo Chemcl is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Chemcl beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

