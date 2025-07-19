Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,062.33 ($67.95) and traded as high as GBX 5,250 ($70.47). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,230 ($70.20), with a volume of 56,803 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cranswick

Cranswick Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,062.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.04), for a total transaction of £644,214.28 ($864,717.15). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.04), for a total value of £644,214.28 ($864,717.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 571 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420 and have sold 56,038 shares valued at $292,437,280. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.