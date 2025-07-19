Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

NYSE COUR opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares in the company, valued at $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Coursera by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

