Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

