Context Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,684,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,029,570. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

