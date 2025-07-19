Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 604,958 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

