Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $66.49.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

