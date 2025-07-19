Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.35. 493,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

