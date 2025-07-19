Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,832 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,842,000.

Shares of EZU traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 907,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,478. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

