Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,108. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

