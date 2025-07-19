Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34. 429,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 621,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Comstock Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 338,538 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comstock by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

