Comparing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Prosus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $996.35 billion 0.29 $17.93 billion $7.45 16.14 Prosus $6.17 billion 50.07 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prosus.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 13.03% 13.64% 8.05% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alibaba Group and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 14 0 2.88 Prosus 0 0 1 1 3.50

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $150.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Prosus.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Prosus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.