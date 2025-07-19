CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £38,301.34 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Booth sold 15,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £38,301.34 ($51,411.19).

CMCX opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £671.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.95. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183.40 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Equities analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

